Also in the year Corona: many new Christmas films

Even around the Christmas time of the Corona year, the TV channels and streaming services show all kinds of new kitsch. It is the time of home and contemplative productions.

Berlin (dpa) – Streaming services and TV stations bring new Christmas films to their audiences even in the year of the Crown. You don’t see a daily mask anywhere.

Netflix has a whole host of new productions, but ARD and ZDF also have new movies on their lineup. Among other things, there are new works with Dolly Parton, Goldie Hawn, Andrea Sawatzki and Anna Loos.

On Netflix, country legend Dolly Parton is the angel in the movie “Dolly Parton’s Christmas in the Square” in the program. The moral film about an evil real estate speculator fits in – not surprisingly, of course – with Parton’s new Christmas album “A Holly Dolly Christmas” with the song “Christmas on the Square”.

If not, the streaming service also relies on sequels to their own Christmas movies. From November 25th there will be “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”, in which Santa and Mrs. Claus (the real Hollywood couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn) save the party again with lots of action.

From 29 November ZDF will have two new Christmas films in the media library that will be broadcast in December: on the one hand, “All needles on the fir” (17 December, 8.15 pm) with Anna Loos and Marcus Mittermeier. In it, the main character Maria (Loos) has to take care of her brother Moritz (Mittermeier), who is suffering from uncontrollable emotional outbursts, just before the party. You can see instead the fifth Bundschuh film after the series of novels by Andrea Sawatzki: “The Bundschuh family in Christmas chaos” (21 December, 8.15 pm). Gundula Bundschuh (Sawatzki) blows her neck at the festival because the house is too full and everyone is too busy on an ego trip.

The first has a ghost on the program during Advent, in the Austro-German film “Das Glück ist ein Vogerl”, set in Salzburg (December 16, 8.15pm; then 30 days in the ARD media library). Music teacher and aspiring rock star Franz (Simon Schwarz) has a marital crisis and is suddenly haunted by the ghost of mortally wounded senior Egon (Nikolaus Paryla), who obviously only sees him. The two make a pact to save love.