Also recognized by the STF, an indigenous community of land with land

After the homologation of the Piaçaguera indigenous territory on the coast of São Paulo, which was maintained on October 2nd by the Federal Court of Justice (STF), the municipality of the area is now dealing with the expectation that revolves around the judgment of the so-called “timeline” ” A proposal defended by rural residents aimed at restricting the original territories to those occupied by indigenous peoples on October 5, 1988, when the federal constitution came into effect.

Originally scheduled for next Wednesday (28), the assessment of the measure was removed from the STF’s agenda on Friday (23), but the uncertainty of the problem itself continues to mobilize members of the 11 local villages and cause concern.

This is what Professor Lilian Gomes Fernandes says, for example, for whom the residents of Piaçaguera still cannot celebrate the approval. “We still can’t celebrate, we can’t just rest because what we see on earth is for our children and grandchildren who are coming. We wanted to die peacefully, really celebrate, really ”.

The report is repeated in the speeches of other leaders of the territory, as in the case of Chief Awá Tenondegua from the village of Tapirema, who celebrated the confirmation of the recognition of the territory of Piaçaguera, but knowing that the struggle is not over. “When the news came that approval had been confirmed, we were very calm, very relieved, and gave our battle cry. It was someone else [batalha] unsuccessful. However, we are not yet sure about this timing decision. “

The process of demarcating the Piaçaguera indigenous territory ended in May 2016, but questions were later asked by a landowner in the region who tried to revoke the approval of the area at the Supreme Court. That month, after four years of fearful struggle, the STF decided to recognize the country’s official status. In a unanimous decision by the court, the judges emphasized, among other things, the importance of the relationship that traditional peoples have with their country.

By highlighting this relationship, Tabaçu Reko Ypy village chief Itamirim projects the possibility of a “green future” based on the guarantee of land ownership in case the Supreme Court rejects the thesis of the time frame. With an area of ​​about 3,000 hectares, the Piaçaguera area is located in the Atlantic forest area and extends over the coast to the hinterland with extensive vegetation. The community gathers approximately 350 people from villages belonging to the Tupi Guarani tribe, a language family with the greatest geographical distribution in Brazil.

With an area of ​​about 3,000 hectares, the area of ​​Piaçaguera is in the region of the Atlantic Forest and extends over the coast to the hinterland with extensive vegetation / Carlos Penteado

“It is very impressive that the Guarani in general have managed to stay alive and active to this day. It’s 500 years of resistance and I find it very impressive [o fato de] These areas, where the city is very popular, are still resisting and wanting a different way of life that respects their bond with nature, ”emphasizes attorney Carol Bellinger of the Pro-Indian Commission that oversees the legal status of the city of Piaçaguera Community.

In the struggle to preserve the cultural heritage, local indigenous people face the daily challenge of restoring the sections destroyed by sand miners who have worked in the region for more than five decades. At the same time, they are embroiled in the political-legal battle to put the Supreme Court under pressure against the time frame.

“We are always involved in a lot of fights. The aborigines never stop. One leadership will pass, others will come, but always in the role of fighting for improvements and preserving what we already have ”, analyzes boss Awá Tenondegua.

For Itamirim, collective mobilization is the way to prevent the Supreme Court from denying recognition to historically occupied territories. “Because if that happens, we’re going to have a very big setback. It will be an ethnocide, ”he says.

She adds that local indigenous people have invested in articulating through social networks to involve other actors in defending traditional areas. “And we also have the power of spirituality, of ancestry together with people who are not indigenous, who are with us in this positive energy and who believe that everything will work out because we are strong. Together we are stronger, ”he says, again pointing to the“ green future ”.

Edition: Mauro Ramos