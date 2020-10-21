Although Brazil is the world’s largest producer, it is still taxing

The federal government has decided to suspend import taxes on soybeans, bran and oil until January 15, 2021. The decision also applies to the import of corn, the tax rate of which will be set to zero by March 31st. next year.

On Monday (19), Father Sérgio Görgen, member of the Small Farmers Movement (MPA) and professor and former President of the National Utility Society (Conab), Silvio Porto, were invited to discuss the subject. The live is part of the series promoted by MPA in collaboration with Brasil de Fato RS and Rede Soberania on the problem of food shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and food sovereignty.

According to the Brazilian Agricultural Research Association (Embrapa), we are the world’s largest soybean producer for the 2019-2020 harvest.

Data on soy production in the world and in Brazil / Embrapa

In these data, it is interesting to note that Mato Grosso, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul correspond to the three states that produce the most grain and account for more than half of the country’s total grain production.

Participation of the Brazilian states in the national grain production / Embrapa

At the beginning of the year, months before the pandemic began, the IBGE forecast a record for the 2020-2021 crop with an increase of almost 1% over the previous period when we were already world leaders. These expectations were met and even exceeded, as a production increase of almost 2% is perceived.

All of this economic success is primarily in contrast to the high price of animal feed and soybean oil. Second, the news that the federal government is stimulating the import of this product also attracts a lot of attention and sets the reference rates to zero.

According to the analysis by Frei Sérgio Görgen and Silvio Porto, such measures are part of a broader policy with reflections on the rise in hunger and nutrition rates in the country.

Hunger policy

According to Frei Sérgio, a Franciscan monk and militant MPA, the Bolsonaro government’s agricultural policy doesn’t even make sense from the point of view of the agribusiness because it has so many consecutive harvest records when it comes to importing soybeans. From other countries.

“The incentive to import consists of measures to lift the tariffs on products bought from abroad. Practically all over the world it is common practice to protect their products, facilitate their manufacture and marketing, while increasing protection Import tariffs are therefore aimed at at least safeguarding the domestic market and giving producers even better conditions to compete abroad, “he said.

According to the government, the justification for the removal of the tariffs is aimed at combating the rise in prices in the domestic market. Indeed, the rise in domestic soybean prices is contributing to rising prices on store shelves, but it is also creating difficulties for local animal protein producers, particularly chickens and pigs that feed on soy.

In this sense, Frei Sérgio asks himself how a country cannot succeed in guaranteeing the necessary amount of an input that it is itself the largest world producer. “If Brazil is the largest soybean producer in the world, how is it possible that we cannot have minimal control over its prices?”

For Silvio Porto, professor at the Federal University of Recôncavo da Bahia (UFRB) and former President of the National Supply Company (Conab), the decision to import the grain is a political problem. “We have come here for the past few weeks to debate the problems related to the rise in food prices, especially rice and beans. In terms of what is happening to corn and soybeans, I would say it is Problems of the same kind. “

Porto warns that this is part of a deliberate government stance. According to him, the regulation of a food policy is currently in the hands of the raw material market, ie it is the entrepreneurs of the agricultural industry themselves (whether in production or trade) who decide what is planted, harvested and distributed. In this case, it doesn’t matter if the country produces food like no other and, at the same time, prices for consumers keep rising. It is not these needs that prevail.

Commenting on the entire soy system, the professor said: “I prefer to call soy a commodity because I don’t call it a food when it is produced in Brazil.”

For him, the current situation cannot be taken for granted. “Current government policies favor the growth of raw materials to the detriment of food.” The professor recalls that the approval of the Kandir Law, which abolished taxes on products for export, encouraged the growth of this market and gave national agriculture room to direct its productive forces towards foreign trade rather than food towards the domestic market deliver. . Most of the acreage is aligned and owned by a small number of landowners.

Porto also expands the debate, showing a more perverse face of this policy that links the Brazilian economy to the world system. Above these large producers, the trading sector is a privileged multinational corporation that dominates the large trade in agricultural primary products in the world.

Currently around 40% of all soy produced worldwide is bought in advance, which means that almost half of total soy production is not necessarily a real demand pressure. In financing part of the production, these multinationals wield enormous power even over these producers. According to Porto, only the largest producers can have relatively greater power within this system, while smaller agribusinesses are in a subordinate position.

“The power of these international trading companies, combined with the lack of a policy to produce affordable and healthy food for the population, creates an environment in which the country has to buy from abroad, for example, what it produces most. The lack of control over this food market makes food security policies completely vulnerable. Rising prices in the markets and the deterioration in the diet of the population are the main reflexes, “he says.

According to Frei Sérgio, a nation is only sovereign if it is able to feed all of its people and hold supplies for several years to come. “It is really contradicting that Brazil has more than 12 million hungry people, considering that this production capacity is not intended to directly feed the Brazilian people.”

For Frei, alternatives would be alternatives to a popular supply policy based on farmer and family production with sustainable crops linked to the agricultural industry. Moreover, in a pandemic, public food purchases could simultaneously boost national production and guarantee the necessary food for those who need it most.

Check out the full debate sponsored by MPA networks in collaboration with Rede Soberania and Brasil de Fato RS:

