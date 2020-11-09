Aluminum Curtain Wall Market 2020 – Growth and Revenue Analysis by Leading Players to 2026

Rapid urbanization and industrialization is leading to the growth of commercial construction across emerging economies, which would majorly fuel the overall aluminum curtain wall market outlook from the commercial application segment. In fact, the segment is projected to hold approximately 90% of the overall aluminum curtain wall industry share by the end of the analysis period. On the other hand, increasing awareness among people about energy efficiency across residential buildings would also positively impel adoption of curtain walls in residential applications over the coming years.

According to a research report, the aluminum curtain wall market is likely to surpass a valuation of $57.16 billion by the end of 2026.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4258

The growing adoption of curtain walls across commercial buildings is projected to be the prime factor augmenting the aluminum curtain wall market share over the coming years. In addition, the rapidly rising application scope of the product within the residential sector should further foster the market size. Growing demand for the product in these sectors is being ascribed to its lightweight, cost-effective, and energy efficient properties.

Additionally, an upsurge in the commercial constructions across the globe should further stimulate the adoption of aluminum curtain walls through the forecast timeframe. In fact, despite the lockdowns across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global construction activities are projected to grow tremendously. According to the World Economic Forum, population of the globe’s urban regions is growing by over 200,000 individuals per day, which is creating a need for more affordable housing and social, utility and transportation infrastructure.

With reference to system type, the aluminum curtain wall market is bifurcated into unitized, semi-unitized, and stick-built systems. Of these, the unitized curtain wall system dominated the market share, holding approximately 62% of the overall industry share in 2019. The segment is likely to foresee similar growth trends due to the increasing installations of these systems across commercial buildings. This demand is attributed to the number of benefits they offer, including low labor cost, low installation cost, high energy efficiency, and speedy installations.

The North America aluminum curtain wall market is expected to witness tremendous rate of expansion led by the U.S. In fact, the regional market is projected to hold about 22% industry share of the overall market by the end of 2026. An upsurge in the commercial constructions across the U.S. as well as renovation of old structures is likely to be the prime factor augmenting the market growth. In addition, the consistently growing demand for curtain walls to avoid water and air penetration, protection against wind load and dead load, and natural light filtration should majorly fuel the regional market trends over the coming years.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4258

Meanwhile, the increasing prevalence of green buildings across the world and an increase in the number of respondents to this initiative should majorly proliferate the aluminum curtain walls demand. In fact, according to the World Green Building Council’s survey conducted across 20 countries, the number of customers wanting their construction projects to be green is projected to rise to 47% in 2021, the number was approximately 27% in 2018. Moreover, an upsurge in the green building initiative should increase the demand for the product. Aluminum is a highly sustainable and environmentally friendly resource which increases their applications.

The competitive landscape of the aluminum curtain wall market is inclusive of players such as Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corporation, Arcat, Extech Exterior Technologies, Arcadica, ALUMIL, Kawneer, Hansen, EFCO corporation, Sapa Building Systems Ltd., Reynaers, YKK AP America, Petra Aluminum, and C.R. Laurence Co. among others.

Related News: –

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapid-strength-concrete-market-demand-to-hit-usd-424-bn-by-2026-global-market-insights-inc-301088748.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roofing-underlayment-market-to-hit-usd-43-9-bn-by-2026-says-global-market-insights-inc-301087329.html