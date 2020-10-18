Amadora Sintra Hospital is building a new intensive care unit due to the Covid-19 society

Fernando da Fonseca Hospital (Amadora-Sintra) will build a new intensive care unit to reinforce its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This work is estimated at 801,900 euros and is scheduled to go into operation in December.

Construction of the new Stage II intensive care unit (UCI II) is slated to begin on Monday and be completed on December 10, the hospital’s chairman, Professor Fernando da Fonseca, told Lusa. [HFF].

This investment represents an increase of 15 beds compared to the current four beds in this Tier II, and the medical team that will incorporate it will result from the restructuring of the ICU team and the recruitment of ICU doctors, nurses and operations assistants.