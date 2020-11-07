Amapá lived for days without light, without water, without the Internet and in a pandemic

Last Tuesday (3), a fire in transformer 1 at the Macapá substation in Amapá caused a power outage that affected around 778,000 people. Of the 16 municipalities in the state, 14 remain without electricity and the scenario is chaotic, according to reports from residents of Brasil de Fato: there is a riot to buy fuel, withdraw money and buy bottled water as the water supply has also been cut.

So far, President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) has not officially commented on the situation in Amapá and on Friday (6) fulfilled an agenda in the police training course of the Federal Road Police (PRF) in Florianópolis (PRF).

The affected municipalities are: Macapá (capital), Santana, Mazagão, Porto Grande, Tartugalzinho, Pedra Branca do Amapari, Calçoene, Amapá, Ferreira Gomes, Cutias, Itaubal, Serra do Navio and Pracuuba.

In the capital, Mayor Clécio Luís (without party) published decree 3.462/2020 last Thursday (5th), which declares the state of public calamity for 30 days.

The lack of constant light

Heluana Quintana is a civil servant and lives in Macapá. She says when there was a power outage last Tuesday (5) everyone thought it was a frequent power outage. “That way, when it rains, we run out of energy, and that is common.”

“The other day he started to despair because he ran out of water and after he ran out of water people found that cell phones were no longer working. Did the radios go off the air and how do you charge cell phones? Was that when the lines started going to the mall and then queuing to buy gasoline because gas stations need pumps and don’t work without electricity, “she says.

As of Friday (6) only a few gas stations were working in the city. In addition to the pipes at gas stations, there are pipes to buy water. According to Heluana, it is no longer possible to find bottles of one and a half liters and there are only 300 ml bottles left.

“There are people who get the bed, the mattress, out of the house to sleep because it gets cooler. It was very hot at night. It rained a little yesterday, but it was still very hot.”

People flock to pharmacies where there are generators to withdraw money. / Heluana Quintana / Personal Archives

Heluana says what is most worrying is that in times of pandemic, people desperate about the lack of energy overcrowd the streets.

“There are a lot of people queuing to take money from ATMs. I went to the airport yesterday and there wasn’t a working ATM, but the queues are huge to fill cars and take money from ATMs because people can’t Can buy card because there is no electricity, no internet and most places have no way to sell if there is no cash. “

Hospitals with fluctuating energy and lack of water

Kliger Campos, president of the Amapá State Health Council, reports that generators keep hospitals running to a minimum.

“The problem is the water in the unit, although there is a supply, but it is failing. The clinic is working, the intensive care unit, the nephrology is working and all operations have been suspended. There are many patients waiting in line to be operated.”

Kliger Campos believes that due to the chaotic situation caused by the power outage, the entire population is life-threatening, especially those who have already been hospitalized with covid-19.

“Things are bad for all the Amapá people who ask for it to be normalized as soon as possible. It’s endangering people’s lives, it’s endangering the lives of many patients who are in intensive care in the hospitals. We’re in a pandemic and here in the state there has been due to the increasing number of cases, the intensive care units are full of patients. “

Ticket for R $ 3 thousand

Denise Tagliarini comes from Pará, is a civil servant, has two young children and has lived in Macapá for 10 years. Given the public calamity imposed, she considered returning to Belém do Pará, but was faced with an airfare of R $ 2,800. “I wanted to go to Belém, but at the price it’s complicated.”

Diogo Diniz, who is also from Pará, is also considering a return because of the chaos in the state. He reports suffering with the heat of up to 34º, without a refrigerator, fan or air conditioning. Despite the problems, his house has windows and doors shielded, which prevents carapanã (mosquitoes) from entering.

But his neighbors have suffered a lot, especially children. “My neighbors who already have torn screens or who live where the sun shines the most are suffering. Their children screamed. I have a neighbor who has a baby, the baby spent the night crying,” he says.

“It really is a very bad situation for those who live in warm houses without mosquito repellent. Sleep deprivation, excessive heat lower immunity and people get sick easily. And the next day they have to spoil food handling.”

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas