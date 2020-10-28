Amateur soccer games are played despite restrictions – sports

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) this Wednesday informed the clubs and district associations that football and futsal games can take place next weekend, although movement between the municipalities is restricted.

According to a note from the body chaired by Fernando Gomes, the resolutions of the Council of Ministers established special measures for the municipalities of Felgueiras, Lousada and Paços de Ferreira, which have the restrictions between 00:00 on Friday and Tuesday at 6:00 ” They do not affect the exercise of physical activity and sport in the context of training and in the competitive environment “. In support of this position, the FPF recalls Council of Ministers resolution 53-A / 2020 of July declaring the situation of calamity, emergency and high alert, which defines that the “activity of athletes, coaches and Companions of the Federations “adapted sport equates with professional activity”.

The FPF’s position contradicts the information the Office of State Minister and Chairmanship provided to the CM on Tuesday. The latter, who was asked about the organization of amateur sporting events, replied: “The restrictions on movement between municipalities simply do not apply to sporting activities of a professional nature”.

However, not all football associations will stick to the schedule. For example, the Beja Football Association decided to move the days of this weekend to December 12th and 13th. The Porto Football Association announced the postponement of all matches scheduled for the municipalities of Felgueiras, Lousada and Paços de Ferreira.