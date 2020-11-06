Amazing Benefits of Aquaculture and its Exclusive Aquaculture Market Report

National Ocean Service describes the aquaculture as the process of breeding, rearing, and harvesting of aquatic creatures including fish, shellfish, algae, and other marine organisms in all types of water atmospheres.

With the increased demand of sumptuous seafood delicacies worldwide and technologies advances, it has become possible to grow food in coastal marine waters and the open ocean.

Aquaculture , to be more precise, is skillful procedure of nurturing aquatic organisms for human consumption. It goes in the same line to agriculture, if we replace plants or livestock with fishes.

Fish farming is another term referred to aquaculture. Aquaculture can be performed anywhere from coastal ocean waters to freshwater ponds and rivers to tanks on the land.

Different Types of Aquaculture

Mariculture

Mariculture needs seawater. This type of aquaculture is done either by the ocean, a segmented part of the ocean, or in ponds containing seawater. Molluscs, shellfish, prawn, and seaweed are the marine organisms often bred in such parts of the oceans.

Another great fragment of mariculture is the seaweeds. These seaweeds and species are used in cosmetics and jwelry manufacturing industries. For instance, collagen extracted from seaweed is used in some facial creams whereas pearls are hand-picked from molluscs and turned into stunning fashion accessories.

Fish Farming

Needless to say that fish farming is the basic type of aquaculture. The process includes the careful breeding of fish. It can be done in any freshwater, preferably seawater. This method of breeding helps in creating a source for food and consumption.

Comparatively easier, the process of fish farming only needs proper water conditions and temperatures. There is no need of a larger space for this type of farming as the breeding species such as tilapia are way too small.

3. Algaculture

Algaculture involves the farming of algae. As we all know, algae are microbial organisms with resemblance to animal and plant characteristics. For economic viability, they are harvested in huge numbers. Algae are used for various purposes. An example of such application is the source of energy for smartphones. Exxon mobile is working towards developing them as a new energy source.

Open-net pen and Cage Systems

Open-net pen and Cage systems are another types of aquaculture which are implanted offshore and in freshwater lakes.

First, net cages of between 6 and 60 cubic feet (pens) are implanted in the water with the fish inside it. With a high absorption of fish in the pens, water environments become purified from chemicals, wastes, or parasites. The fishes in the net cages also entice predacious animals and bigger fish, which are get trapped in the nets.

Amazing Benefits of Aquaculture

Studies proved that aquaculture has brought immense positive impact on the global food production industry. Some of the amazing benefits of aquaculture are mentioned below:

Rich source of micronutrients and animal protein

Aquaculture or fish farming is considered as a great source of protein. Fish fulfills the day today necessity of animal protein to more than 1 billion people worldwide with poor resources, which is a product of aquaculture.

Micronutrients, found in fishes, are also important for proper cognitive and physical development of children. Thus, aquaculture helps in overall development of people worldwide.

It conserves the aquatic population

Aquaculture helps in preserving the population of wild aquatic plants and other organisms by averting the extinction of such species which is caused by unrestrained mistreatment.

A Nurturer of biodiversity and ecosystem

It is another great benefit of aquaculture. The techniques of aquaculture have resulted in the discovery of ways in which diverse aquatic organisms and plants can coexist naturally. Thus, aquaculture helps in decreasing environmental waste and augmenting the proper functioning of the ecosystem.

Employment Opportunities

Aquaculture also brings various career opportunities. As an emerging field of career, aqua farming will create ample job opportunities.

Conclusion

To sum up, the aquaculture is an emerging industry for fish firming and conserving biodiversity. The market will grow and create various opportunities in near future.

