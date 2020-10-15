Amazing growth of Global Body Composition Analyzers Market 2020: Tanita, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Inc., AccuFitness, LLC, Bodystat, Beurer GmbH

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Body Composition Analyzers Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Body Composition Analyzers Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Body Composition Analyzers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Body composition is a process of describing what the body is through. It contains fat, protein, minerals and body water. It also defines weight more accurately than BMI. Body composition analysis can accurately display changes in fat mass, muscle mass, and body fat percentage. Healthy body composition is one that contains a lower percentage of body fat and a higher percentage of non-fat mass, which contains muscle, bones, and organs.

People are born with an inherited body category based on skeletal frame and body composition. Most people are unique combinations of three body types, following as:

Ectomorph Mesomorph Endomorph.

Ectomorphs are long and lean, with little body fat, and little muscle.

Global Body Composition Analyzers market grows at a CAGR 13% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Global Body Composition Analyzers market-leading key players are:-

Tanita, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Inc., AccuFitness, LLC, Bodystat, Beurer GmbH, InBody Co., Ltd., Global Bodies, Jawon Medical, Maltron International Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Cosmed and Seca.

Segmentation of Global Body Composition Analyzers market includes application, market challenges, type, and regions.

By Product:

Bio-Impedance Analyzers

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

Skinfold Calipers

Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP)

Hydrostatic Weighing (HWD)

By End Users of global body composition analyzers market:

Hospitals

Fitness centers

Academic & Research centers

Home users

Market by Region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The body composition analyzer market has been segmented, on the basis of product type, into Bio-impedance analyzers, Dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), Skinfold calipers, Air displacement plethysmography (ADP), and Hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzers section is expected to command the largest segment of the global body composition analyzers market. The large portion of the bio-impedance analyzers segment can be attributed to the benefits of these products over other body composition analyzers, such as easy operations, low cost, and better accuracy.

