Ambulance Services Market 2020 Regional Trend & Growth Projections to 2026

The ambulance services market is likely to witness considerable growth prospects owing to recurring incidences of disease outbreaks and the increasing frequency of road accidents. Over years, the number of workplace disasters has also increased which gives rise to industrial safety concerns thereby creating the need for efficient and reliable healthcare facilities supported by a robust ambulance network.

Additionally, the introduction of new ambulance models and launch of new technologies that focus on the enhancement of ambulatory care is likely to proliferate the ambulance services industry share through the forecast timespan.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4724

In terms of transportation, the ambulance services market is characterized by the air ambulance, water ambulance, and ground ambulance. Among these, in 2019, the ground ambulance segment covered a tremendous industry value of over $16 billion. The segment is anticipated to undergo a highly remunerative growth trend owing to the higher demand for ground ambulances across the globe. Ground ambulance services are considered more accessible, cost-effective, and better available than other services like air and water, which is stimulating their growth in the market.

With respect to services, the market is categorized into emergency medical services and non-emergency medical services. Of these, in 2019, the non-emergency medical services held a crucial industry share of 37% with estimations anticipating it to undergo considerable growth over the forthcoming years. These services offer medically needed pre-scheduled inter-facility services. Non-emergency services comprise moving patients who cannot travel with normal vehicles due to some disability to other hospitals. Likewise, moving patients from laboratory facilities to designated or allotted facilities, and shifting patients from a hospital to a care facility are also some of the services offered by the non-emergency services.

The ambulance services market has a widespread end-use spectrum which includes nursing homes, hospitals, home healthcare settings, and others. It has been recorded that home healthcare settings prove beneficial to individuals as they help to improve the patient’s condition through home environment and greater independence. In 2019, the home healthcare settings segment accounted for up to 35 per cent of the total share in the ambulance services industry.

Major players in the ambulance services market comprise Acadian Ambulance Service, Falck Danmark, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Air Methods, BVG India Limited, Ziqitza Health Care, and others, that are focused on the deployment of efficient and reliable ambulance services.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4724

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Ambulance Services Market, By Mode of Transportation

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Air ambulance

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Ground ambulance

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Water ambulance

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Ambulance Services Market, By Services

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Emergency medical services

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Non-emergency medical services

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/ambulance-services-market