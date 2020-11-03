Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Forecast Growth by 2025 | Key Players ASD Management, Proliance Surgeons, Physicians Endoscopy, Hospital Corporations of America

Market Study Report, LLC, adds a thorough analysis of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market offering a comprehensive report emphasizing every vital aspect of the business vertical. The study has collectively presented refined data characterized by market valuation, SWOT analysis, market participants, regional segmentation, and revenue forecasts, enabling stakeholders to make logical business decisions.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market will exceed USD 98 billion by 2025; as per a new research report.Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures will be a significant impact rendering factor for ambulatory surgical centers market growth. In ASCs, minimally invasive procedures are performed on outpatient basis and early discharge is given. Other benefits associated with minimally invasive surgeries in ambulatory settings are lower requirement for blood transfusions, reduced pain, minimum post-surgical complexities & enhanced patient outcomes. Aforementioned advantages of ambulatory surgical centers will augment the industry growth over forecast timeframe.

Some of the notable players operational in the ambulatory surgical centers market include ASD Management, Proliance Surgeons, Physicians Endoscopy, Hospital Corporations of America, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Surgcenter Development, Surgery Partners, Regent Surgical Health, AmSurg, Surgical Management Professionals, Surgical Care Affiliates and Covenant Surgical Partners.

These industry players implement strategic initiatives such as collaborations, geographical expansion mergers and acquisitions to sustain market competition. For instance, in July 2019, Covenant Surgical Partners collaborated with Arizona Centers for Digestive Health (AZCDH). AZCDH is a leading provider of gastrointestinal care that treats nearly 52,000 patients annually. This partnership will strengthen Covenant?s profile and will enable AZCDH to expand in Arizona.

Orthopedic segment is anticipated to witness around 5% growth over the forecast period. Geriatric population suffers bone associated disorders and they often prefer outpatient surgical procedures. Ambulatory surgical centers provide superior quality treatment to patients and also employs minimally invasive techniques that further enhances patient?s outcome. Thus, less pain and fast recovery achieved in ASCs coupled will augment segment growth in coming years.

Single specialty segment accounted around USD 40 billion in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness substantial growth in forthcoming future. Single specialty ASCs emphasize on providing treatment on single specific disease. Moreover, these ASCs are affiliated with well equipped infrastructure that enables them to provide superior quality, cost-effective and specialized treatment to the patients.

Increasing disease burden across the globe will positively impact ambulatory surgical centers market growth over the forecast period. Chronic diseases such cancer that require surgical intervention are on the rise from past few decades. Outpatients surgeries provide affordable treatment to these patients at considerable low cost. Additionally, chances of getting hospital acquired infections are low in ASCs that should drive ambulatory surgical centers market growth.

Physician and hospital segment was accounted for around USD 12 billion in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness significant growth in near future. Hospitals affiliated ASCs have partnerships with physicians and surgeons. They collaboratively run the ASCs and provide surgeries in numerous verticals such as radiology, interventional cardiology, vascular and nephrology procedures. Physician and hospital segment gains leverage from payers that will favor segment growth in near future.

Treatment segment was accounted for more than 75% revenue share in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness significant growth in forthcoming future. In ambulatory surgical centers, patients are treated with utmost care and personalized attention augments overall healthcare experience. Cost-effective treatment coupled with personalized patient care will fuel the segment growth over the analysis timeframe.

Europe ambulatory surgical centers market is anticipated to witness more than 4.5% growth in coming years. Increasing number of baby boomers susceptible to orthopedic disorders will benefit the regional growth. Additionally, increasing number of patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy will need to undergo ophthalmic surgeries that are mostly performed on outpatient basis. As a result, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will spur the regional growth over the forecast period.

