American Music Awards: Taylor Swift remains on the throne

Los Angeles (AP) – Taylor Swift has once again defended her “American Music Award” throne. For the third time in a row, the queen of pop and country has been named “Artist of the Year”. But on stage, the 30-year-old couldn’t enjoy her triumph at Monday night’s gala in Los Angeles.

Swift accepted the awards – including the most popular pop / rock singer and best music video (“cardigan”) – via video link from her recording studio.

He’s about to re-record his old music, Swift said. In a dispute over musical rights for her first albums, the singer is at odds with former managers. He thanked his fans for their loyalty, especially in this pandemic year in which we separated.

Swift has now expanded its lead with the largest collection of “AMAs”. Last year he had already surpassed the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 and who had previously been the record holder with 24 American Music Awards. Swift now has 32 trophies.

Due to the crown, the awards gala took place in a largely empty concert hall, but with a huge cast of stars, some of them connected from other locations. British singer Dua Lipa (25) was present in live streaming from the Royal Albert Hall in London – and immediately pocketed her first AMA trophy for best pop / rock song (“Don’t Start Now”). South Korea’s group of BTS kids were thrilled. They once again won the awards for best pop / rock group and in the “Social Artist” category.

No trace of Corona’s distance: Latin queen Jennifer Lopez (51) and Colombian reggaeton singer Maluma (26) made a beautiful appearance on stage. Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion (25) floated from above on stage for her first AMA appearance on her song “Body”. The young rapper won a trophy for the joint rap song “WAP” with Cardi B.

For the first time since 2016, 15-time AMA winner Justin Bieber returned to the awards gala with a special performance. The Canadian pop star (26) started a hodgepodge of songs like “Lonely” and “Holy”, and Shawn Mendes (22) was a surprise. The two Canadians sang their new song “Monster” on the dark side of fame. Bieber has increased his collection to three trophies, as the most popular pop / rock singer and alongside pop country duo Dan + Shay for the song “10 000 Hours” and best collaboration.

The Weeknd (30) also won three awards in the Soul / R & B genre: for best singer, for best album (“After Hours”) and for best song (“Heartless”). But above all, the Canadian singer stood out with his clothing: his head was wrapped in bandages, his forehead and nose were covered with white patches.

The Weeknd (30) and US rapper Roddy Ricch (22) were both favorites with eight nominations each, but Ricch had to settle for a trophy in the rap album category (“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”). American singer Doja Cat (25) was named “New Artist” and best soul / R&B singer.

Pop superstar Billie Eilish (18) didn’t win an award, but surprised with the first live performance of her new song “Therefore I Am”, alongside her brother Finneas with a protective crown mask on the guitar.

Katy Perry also delighted her fans with the world premiere of her song “Only Love”. Less than two months after the birth of daughter Daisy Dove, the 36-year-old returned to the stage for the first time. Known for flashy outfits, Orlando Bloom’s singer and girlfriend rose to prominence with a loose denim shirt in a completely unattractive way.

The American Music Awards have been running since 1973. Nominations are based on musicians’ album sales, fans can vote for winners on the Internet.