American rapper killed in US nightclub shoot – World

The 26-year-old American rapper King Von was killed on Friday at dawn after a shooting outside a nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Filming began in the night room parking lot and involved two local groups. The rapper’s manager was also shot, but resisted his injuries and is being hospitalized.

Several friends of the musician complained about the death of the 26-year-old on social media.

The driver of this white SUV got out of the driver's seat, ran to the back of the SUV and began to shoot King Von. Seconds later, a policeman comes on screen with his gun drawn and then he's chasing some people.

