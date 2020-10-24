Amid the government’s back and forth for vaccines, reached Brazil

Brazil has 156,903 deaths from Covid-19 and 5,380,635 cases (24) this Saturday, according to records from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

Across the country, 27,700 cases and 434 deaths have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. São Paulo remains the hardest hit state by the pandemic with 1,089,055 cases and 38,726 deaths from Covid-19, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 298,823 cases and 20,171 deaths. The mortality rate in Rio de Janeiro is 6.8%, which is more than twice the national rate (2.9%).

This week, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) canceled the Ministry of Health’s scheduled acquisition of 46 million doses of Coronavac, the Chinese biopharmaceutical vaccine Sinovac that was being tested by the Butantane Institute.

When asked about Bolsonaro’s actions, World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman Margaret Harris said on Friday (23) that the company uses scientific criteria, not the nationality of the vaccine manufacturer.

At the same time, the WHO is concerned about the emergence of a second wave of contagion from the pandemic. This Friday, the organization’s chief operations officer, Mike Ryan, said, “For countries like Brazil, it’s important to keep narrowing the fall curve and be better prepared when a second wave hits.”

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Respiratory Severe Acute Syndrome (SARS). The last coronavirus discovered causes Covid-19 disease

:: Truths and Lies About Covid-19: What Does Science Say? :: ::

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

Edition: Mauro Ramos