Among the winners of the Excellence Award – Executive Digest – there are 5 Portuguese hotels

This Monday, Condé Nast Johansens announced the winners of the 2021 Excellence Awards. These awards highlight the best luxury hotels in the world.

This year, under the pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic, Portugal was represented in the European segment with a dozen excellent hotel units.

When the list of winners was announced, Portugal had reasons to smile as it added two awards compared to last year, with a total of five winners.

Lisbon and its surroundings are highlighted in this edition. The first Portuguese hotel to receive an award was Albatroz in Cascais, winner in the Best to Flirt category.

Right in the center of the capital, the Hotel Britania received the Best Service Award and the Santiago de Alfama Boutique Hotel was selected in the Best Urban Hotel category.

The Tivoli Palácio de Seteais received the award for the best breakfast from Sintra.

In the north, Torel 1884 Suites & Apartments also won an award in the Best Small Exclusive Unit category. This was the only hotel in Porto that received an award.

SPAs are also characterized by Portuguese

Condé Nast Johansens also recognized spas. Portugal was distinguished by the legendary Estoril Palace, which was awarded in the “Best Hotel Spa” category.

It is recalled that Condé Nast awarded three units in Portugal last year: the wine and spa hotel Torre de Gomariz in the municipality of Vila Verde (Braga), the Olissipo Lapa Palace Hotel in Lisbon (also nominated this year) and the Terra Nostra Garden Hotel in São Miguel, Azores.