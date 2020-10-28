An appeal to the hearts of customers. Legendary Shakespeare and Company bookstore in Paris in danger of closing – Executive Digest

Shakespeare and Company, one of the most famous bookstores in the world, in Paris, urges its customers to help with this critical phase of trouble. Since March, sales have fallen by almost 80%.

The famous Parisian bookstore told its customers this Wednesday that there are “tough times” as the Covid-19 pandemic has kept them away, reports The Guardian.

“Like many independent companies, we are struggling at this point and trying to find a way forward if we are operating at a loss,” the store said via email to customers, adding that it “would be especially grateful if.” they could fall back on. ” new website and place your orders there ”.

“We’re not closing the door, but we’ve already spent all of our savings,” Whitman’s daughter Sylvia Whitman told the publication. “We’ve fallen 80% since the first wave began. We have already spent all of the bookstore savings that we fortunately accumulated, and we have also taken advantage of government support. But it doesn’t cover everything and the income is already far behind, ”he added.

The store was closed for two months during the first block in France and did not sell any books online during that period. At this time the cafe and bookstore are open.

Since it started addressing customers that Wednesday morning, the business has been flooded with support offers – and especially orders. “I think this will give us a real boost to move on to the next chapter,” said Whitman.

“We have never said anything publicly because we feel like everyone is in difficult situations. We just want to ask people to help us with what we do, which is sell books – we don’t just want to say, open your wallet and give us the money. ‘We’d rather say what we have on our shelves here. Here are some of the adorable rare books we have. And it would be amazing if they could buy one now, ”he concluded.

This appeal follows a movement similar to that already spearheaded by the equally legendary New York bookstore The Strand, which last week also shared the difficult situation it finds itself in.