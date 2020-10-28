An impending interruption of intensive care can be remedied by transferring Covid patients between member states, says von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, this Wednesday asked the Heads of State and Government of the European Union (EU) to help Brussels monitor the capacity of beds in the intensive care unit in order to facilitate the transfer of patients, those infected with the EU new coronavirus given the general increase in infections in the Member States.

Belgium should be without beds in intensive care within two weeks due to the increasing infection rate, while the Netherlands have already started moving patients from pandemic sites to Germany, reports The Guardian, adding that almost half the capacity is on this unit in France was occupied by new cases of coronavirus.

The President of the European Commission also stressed that she did not intend to participate in a “guilt game”, but that the “very serious” situation “obviously shows the exit strategies” [nacionais] They were sometimes quick and the measures were relaxed too early in the summer.

In his view, confirming control over the infection rate and lowering the death rate requires much closer coordination between governments, including greater data sharing to aid patient and medical team movement.

Von der Leyen also said he will address the problem of mapping hospital capacity when he joins the 27 heads of state or government in the video conference scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday.

Only five Member States have exchanged data via the EU’s Covid-19 data platform. However, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) needs updated information to help the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

“It is important to have data at European level so that there is transparency for everyone in Europe,” emphasized Von der Leyen.