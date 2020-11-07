Ana Malhoa shows a ‘turbinated’ silhouette in a new video clip – a Ferver

‘Quem te Dera’ marks Ana Malhoa’s return to music. The topic and the respective video clip were presented last Thursday and are already (a lot) to be discussed.

In the video images, the 41-year-old artist brazenly shows her curvy silhouette, the result of many hours in the gym. Within three minutes, José Malhoa’s daughter is bursting with sensuality and daring in bold poses with reduced and revealing clothes that show her body. The singer appears with a transparent coat and an explosive neckline.

In addition to the pictures, the texts are also commented a lot. “I wish you had cushions to tame this beast. You know I won’t wait for you. I won’t stop, my life is just speeding up,” sings in the first verse.

The new musical bet of the “turbinated” Ana Malhoa has the special participation of the rapper Profjam, who can be seen in a few moments of the video clip between Casa do Alentejo in the center of Lisbon and a well-known area of ​​Parque das Nações, also in the capital.

On social media, admirers took the opportunity to praise the artist’s efforts. “The video clip that came to save 2020” or “Queen of that shit” is read repeatedly in the online comments.