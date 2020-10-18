Analysts see militarization, racism and foreign interests in the elections in Bolivia

The Bolivians went to the polls this Sunday (18), almost a year after the coup, to hold one of the most violent and turbulent elections in history.

Luis Arce of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party is named as a favorite in the polls. Behind him are ex-president Carlos Mesa (civil community), representative of traditional law, and businessman Luis Fernando Camacho (we believe), who is considered one of the operators of the 2019 coup.

All investigations point to the possibility of a victory for Arce in the first round – according to some institutes at the limit of the error rate. For this, the MAS candidate must cast more than 40% of the votes and open 10 percentage points in second place. In the last three surveys, the difference for Mesa is between 7 and 10.5 points.

To understand the importance of the electoral process and the political tensions that will be imposed on the vote, Brasil de Fato spoke live with political analyst Giovani del Prete and the former Minister for the Autonomy of Bolivia.

The presentation is by Michele de Mello. Check out: