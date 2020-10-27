And go 18. Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive again for Covid-19 – Executive Digest

Photography: Lusa

According to TVI, Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 again this Tuesday.

The TV station noted that the player received the result of the test that was carried out at Juventus late afternoon today, but is waiting for the result of the test carried out by UEFA.

If positive, the Portuguese international is definitely out of the game with Barcelona in Turin.

This is the 18th positive test for Cristiano’s Covid-19 as the player remains asymptomatic and isolated.

