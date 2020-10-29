“And tomorrow the whole world” is the German hope of the Oscars | Free press

Munich (dpa) – Right-wing extremism and populism are on the rise. A fact that many people view with concern. But how far can one go to resist these views?

Director Julia von Heinz addresses this question in her political drama “And Tomorrow the Whole World”. The focus is on law student Luisa, who is involved in left-wing anti-fascist circles. In the fight against rights and neo-Nazis, her new friends do not hold back in the face of violence and Luisa must decide how far she is willing to go. An explosive film that now has a chance to win the highest accolades – because it has been clear since Wednesday night that the German political drama will be featured in the Oscar race.

“What ????? !!!!!! German Oscar contribution ???? Greetings from the cheekiest emotional roller coaster EVER,” wrote the director shortly after the jury’s vote was announced on Facebook Wednesday night. . The international premiere of his film, inspired by personal youth experiences, was already great, as it was presented in competition at the Venice Film Festival. Now even the honorary professor of the Munich University of Television and Film has convinced the jury that the German film mission abroad had entrusted the selection of the Oscars.

“At a time when democracy is under increasing pressure, Julia von Heinz wonders if and if so, when violence is justified or even necessary,” the jurors justified their decision. They praised the outstanding performance of lead actress Mala Emde as well as the camera. Furthermore, the film confronts viewers with conflicts and decision-making processes that they cannot avoid. “A personal film of great emotional impact” was the final vote.

“And Tomorrow The Whole World” prevailed over nine other films, including the literary adaptation “When Hitler Stole the Pink Rabbit” by Oscar winner Caroline Link, Oskar Roehler’s biopic “Enfant Terrible” about the life of the genius of the cinema Rainer Werner Fassbinder and “Berlin Alexanderplatz» By Burhan Qurbani. The filmmakers of the films “Fritzi – Eine Wendewundergeschichte”, “Crescendo #makemusicnotwar”, “Curveball”, “A wet dog”, “Undine” and “I’ve never been to New York ”they applied.

So now a drama that is likely to spark interest in the United States as well, where politically motivated violence – often from the far right – spreads a climate of fear in many places. Now it’s the turn of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in Beverly Hills, California. Among all the international nominations, it will initially select ten films to be announced on February 9, 2021. The five nominated films will be announced on March 15. Nora Fingscheidt’s German Academy Award “Systemsprenger” was not nominated last year. The actual awards ceremony is April 25, 2021.

But no matter how far the film goes, only the selection as a German Oscar nominee is special. However, there is also a rather big downside. “And tomorrow the whole world” begins Thursday at the cinema. But if you want to see it you have to hurry: due to the corona pandemic, the cinemas will all be closed from Monday.