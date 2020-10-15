André do Rap and Article 316 of the Moro Anti-Crime Package.

The freedom of André Oliveira Macedo – André do Rap, accused of being a drug dealer and one of the leaders of the First Capital Command (PCC) – obeys Article 316 of the Criminal Procedure (CPP), which was established by Marco Aurélio Mello at the Supreme Court (STF) are provided in the anti-crime package. The amendments to Brazilian criminal law were idealized by former Justice and Public Security Minister Sérgio Moro, endorsed by the National Congress and approved by President Jair Bolsonaro (without party).

According to the new legislation, preventive detention can be revoked if the public ministry or the first instance judge does not make a manifestation within 90 days and ask the detainee to remain in the prison unit on a temporary basis.

After the André do Rap case, federal MPs who voted for the crime-fighting package, including Article 316, began to criticize the Supreme Minister for the decision. This is the case of the chairman of the PSDB in the Chamber, Carlos Sampaio (SP), who is in charge of one of the six projects that have entered Congress since last Monday (13), asking for the revocation or revision of the legislation.

However, when the vote to approve the crime package on December 4, 2019, Sampaio voted in favor. Like the toucan, Federal MP Guilherme Derrite (PP-SP), who criticized the judge on social media.

“There are 79 drug traffickers who were released by Minister Marcelo Aurélio Mello according to the same criteria as André do Rap. Drug trafficking is a crime that everyone else comes from. We’re still here rowing against the tide to lock in crime in Brazil, ”says Derrite, who voted for the anti-crime package.

Federal MP Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) attacked the court on his social networks. “In the STF, all the dark secrets of generations of politicians and ministers of the Court of Justice are hidden in the hands of others,” said the parliamentarian, who also voted for the anti-crime package.

On December 25, 2019, Jair Bolsonaro (no party) approved the anti-crime package. The President vetoed 25 articles of Sérgio Moro’s project. 316 remained in the legislature, however, and were approved by the trustee.

“Criminal Populism”

Tânia Oliveira, who is part of the Candango group for criminology at the Federal University of Brasília (UNB), has “demagoguery” in the behavior of parliamentarians. “There are things that we don’t say publicly. The fact that they don’t read the projects they are voting for is real and bizarre. You need to know what you are voting for. What is happening now is criminal populism. “

According to Oliveira, who is also a member of the executive branch of the Brazilian Association of Lawyers for Democracy (ABJD), André do Rap’s release was legal. “Minister Marco Aurélio respected the law and made the decision in accordance with the law. There is no code of criminal procedure for traffickers and another for the rest of the population. It is irresponsible for a congressman who has participated in a discussion like the one on the package and now considers the drug dealer’s release to be absurd. “

Other side

Brasil de Fato was in contact with the advisors of Carlos Sampaio and Guilherme Derrite. In answering the question, however, the parliamentarians preferred not to comment. Daniel Silveira’s office was not found.

