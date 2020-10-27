André Ventura criticizes OE2021 for “a handful of nothing” in the fight against corruption – politics

Chega criticized the state budget for 2021 this Tuesday for having “a handful of nothing in the fight against corruption” and the prime minister warned that articles in this document would not resolve this issue.

Speaking on the first day of the debate on the generality of the state budget for 2021 (OE2021), Chega’s sole MP, André Ventura, pointed out other shortcomings in the document, noting that 2.1 million retirees are left without updating their pensions one million Portuguese do not have a family doctor.

For André Ventura, OE2021 means “taking away those who work and giving to those who don’t want to do anything”.

According to Ventura, António Costa told him at the beginning of the legislative term that this would be the “great fight against corruption” but he regretted that there was only “one article on fighting corruption” in OE2021.

“A handful of nothing in the fight against corruption,” he shot, saying that like António Costa, he also likes graphics. For this reason, he showed the plenary a symbolic blank sheet for the people to “see the shame that a budget is”. of the state that allegedly fights corruption and does nothing in this fight “.

For Chega’s only deputy, “in six months” the socialist government “will no longer remain in office and the Portuguese will demand responsibility from anyone who approves this budget”.

Prime Minister António Costa replied to this question: “We would be delighted if corruption could be eliminated with 10 articles in the state budget.”

The chairman of the executive asked André Ventura, if he believed that the problem of corruption in the budget document had been resolved, to write and present these articles at the stage of the subject matter and to put them to a vote, in the expectation that he would get parliamentary approval.

For Costa, the budget’s role in the fight against corruption is to reinforce, for example, the judicial police, which improves investigative capacity.

Regarding retirees, the Prime Minister believed he was “puzzled by Ventura’s concerns” and “his view on benefits”.

António Costa recalled that some of the retirees did not contribute to the contributory career or because they worked in times when there were no discounts or people took on the role of housewife but are entitled to a pension because Portugal has one State is assured in which dignity prevails for everyone.

Regarding the question of family doctors, the socialist leader admitted that the goal was not achieved, on the one hand, because it was difficult to fill vacancies in this specialty, but also because the number of users who have access to the National Health Service, was increased as it is available to foreign nationals in Portugal.

“I know you don’t like it, but you do in decent company,” he shot.