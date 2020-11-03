Angiography equipment Market Size | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

The Angiography equipment Market study now available at MarketStudyReport.com, is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Global Angiography equipment Market to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2025. Global Angiography equipment Market valued approximately USD 9.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Key factors which give growth of the market is attributed to the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and CVDs, increasing product approvals for advanced angiography techniques in the market, the large number of ongoing research activities, growing government and public-private investments, increasing number of awareness programs, and rising adoption of angiography devices due to a large number of angiography procedures performed across the globe.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

? Antigiogrpahy system

? Catheters

? Guidewire

? Balloons

? Contrast media

By Technology:

? X-RAY

? CT

? MRA

By Procedure:

? Coronary

? Endo

? Neuro

By Application:

? Diagnostic

? Therapeutic

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year â€“ 2015

Base year â€“ 2016

Forecast period â€“ 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market GE healthcare, Siemens, Philips, shimadzu, terumo, abbott, boston scientific, Medtronic, canon medical system, cordis, B. braun. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Angiography equipment Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

Chapter 1. Global Angiography equipment Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Angiography equipment Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Angiography equipment Market, By Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Angiography equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Angiography systems

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Catheters

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Guide wire

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Ballons

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Contrast media

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Angiography equipment Market, By technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Angiography equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. X-ray

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. CT

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. MRA

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Angiography equipment Market, By Procedure

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Global Angiography equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Coronary

7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Endo

7.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3. Neuro

7.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Global Angiography equipment Market, By Procedure

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

8.3. Global Angiography equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.3.1. Diagnostic

8.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Therapeutic

8.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Global Angiography equipment Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2. Top Market Strategies

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. GE healthcare

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.3.1.3. Product Summary

10.3.1.4. Recent Developments

10.3.2. Siemens

10.3.3. Philips

10.3.4. Shimadzu

10.3.5. Terumo

10.3.6. Abbott

10.3.7. Boston scientific

10.3.8. Medtronic

10.3.9. Canon medical system

10.3.10. Cordis

10.3.11. B.braun

