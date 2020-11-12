Angus Young: We don’t need ballads

London (dpa) – For nearly 50 years, AC / DC have been synonymous with hard rock and guitar riffs with catchy melodies. Three years after the death of the band’s founder and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, the Australians released a new album. In the dpa interview, lead guitarist Angus Young talks about canceled concert plans and the benefits of being small.

Question: Many people have been surprised by the return of AC / DC. Have you already thought about saying goodbye?

Answer: No, it never crossed my mind. After the end of the “Rock Or Bust” tour I took a short break. Then I listened to tons of songs my brother Malcolm and I had amassed over the years. Above all, I wanted to publish ideas for the songs we worked on together.

Question: “Power Up” was registered in 2018/2019. However, has the pandemic had any impact on the AC / DC plans?

Answer: We were already in the rehearsal room and played many songs live, including some of the new ones. We were actually ready to play some concerts and release the album soon. Then we took a short break, and it was during that short break that the virus broke out.

Question: The new album seems more dynamic than the latest AC / DC albums. A song like “Demon Fire” is pretty fast. Because?

Answer: I don’t plan something like that, it just happens. It was a riff that Malcolm and I worked on together, just born. We want to make songs that are really AC / DC songs. When you hear the song for the first time, you think: this is AC / DC.

Question: AC / DC’s most successful album “Back In Black” was released 40 years ago, the first with singer Brian Johnson. (Bon Scott’s predecessor had died shortly before in 1980.) How optimistic were you then that it could work with a new singer?

Answer: I had no idea. The world knew AC / DC with Bon as the frontman. We weren’t sure if people would accept Brian. But we knew our songs were good. We thought: Brian is not the same guy as Bon. So we have to bring out his personality in the music, and we had songs that worked with that. I think a lot of people were just happy that the band continued.

Question: However, there was a career drop in the mid-1980s. AC / DC were not as popular as they have been since the 1990s.

Answer: Maybe we ran out of it a bit. But when we came back after a hiatus (with the 1990 album “Razor’s Edge”), people were suddenly happy to see us again. Difficult to explain. We have had a few strokes of fate in our careers, but we are lucky to have survived this long.

Question: What’s the recipe for long-term success?

Answer: I don’t know. (laughs) If only you knew then! When you’re early in your career, it’s a long way – as our song says: “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock’n’Roll)”. It takes many years. We have managed to remain faithful to each other. We never cared what the fashion or trend was. We will continue like this.

Question: Why have AC / DC never recorded a ballad?

Answer: Because everyone else has written so many ballads that the genre is covered. I always thought we didn’t need it anymore. (laughs) I prefer to listen to other songs as well. If you ask me, “Would you rather ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ or a ballad?” Then I’d say, “Give me ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’!”

Question: Do you still enjoy music today as it used to be?

Answer: Oh yes! Today even more. The great thing for us has always been the arrival of new generations. There are always people in the audience who see us for the first time. And we hope we can inspire them. It is always a pleasure.

Question: Get out of the public eye after each tour. How do you manage this in the age of smartphones and social media?

Answer: When we take a break, everyone relaxes. It has always been like that. We are all very private people and we don’t go to many events. People today all have camera phones and can take pictures, but you’d be surprised – I can still go out. Fortunately, I’m not that tall. If there are many people on the street, I can just pass. Nobody looks down to see who is walking beside their feet.

PERSONAL INFORMATION: Angus Young was born in Glasgow on March 31, 1955. At the age of eight he emigrated to Australia with his family. There he founded the AC / DC band in 1973 with his brother Malcolm Young. His best known hits include “Highway To Hell”, “Hells Bells” and “Thunderstruck”. AC / DC’s 1980 album “Back In Black” is one of the best-selling albums in music history.