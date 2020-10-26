Animal Drugs Market Forecast 2025 – Industry Analysis, Growth Forecast & Emerging Trends

Global animal drugs market size is slated to witness notable growth in the forthcoming years. Several biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of effective healthcare solutions for companion and livestock animals. These companies are experimenting with new formulations to introduce more advanced drugs and medications for animals.

Increasing focus of numerous firms towards the development of effective healthcare products for livestock and other companion animals is likely to push the market share. Moreover, the market is also witnessing growth due to the inclusion of new formulations, leading to the launch of new products.

With respect to product segment, drugs are anticipated to witness momentous growth over the forthcoming timeframe. The segment was valued at over $17.7 billion in 2018. The U.S. FDA regulates human and veterinary drugs, medical devices and biologic products to assure their effectiveness and safety.

Different types of animal healthcare products include animal medicated feed additives, vaccines, and drugs. Drugs product segment was estimated to be worth US$17.7 billion in 2018. Regulatory bodies play a critical role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of animal drugs. In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates medical devices, biological equipment, and drugs for both humans and animals. These drugs generally need to be registered by government and regulatory organizations. Manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D to formulate animal medications while meeting regulatory standards.

Based on distribution channel segment, veterinary hospitals were valued at over $11.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the analysis timeframe. These hospitals provide several insurance plans with maximum coverage schemes for better treatment of animals.

North America animal drugs industry captured more than 37% revenue share in 2018. Regional manufacturers are focusing on developing drug formulations for the treatment of numerous chronic diseases in animals. The region is also home to a robust healthcare infrastructure including veterinary hospitals, clinics, and drug stores. The U.S. has witnessed a significant rise in pet ownership in recent years. Mounting concerns of pet owners regarding their pet’s health should boost the demand for companion animals drugs.

The competitive landscape of global animal drugs market includes companies like Virbac, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Ceva Santé Animale, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Elanco and Merck among others

