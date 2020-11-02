Animal Health Market Size, Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2026 Global Animal Health Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Growing population and rising standards of living have increased the consumption of animal based products. In fact, according to Our World in Data, worldwide demand for meat has quadrupled in the past 50 years. Hence, emphasis towards enhancing the production of farm animals in order to meet the escalating demand for protein rich food is stimulating the industry outlook.

Rapid urbanization and evolving consumer lifestyle have impelled the demand for meat & milk products across the globe. Livestock products have been gaining popularity as a major source of dietary proteins. Additionally, high occurrence of zoonotic diseases is fostering the demand for animal healthcare products. However, high cost as well as complexities associated with animal drug development along with rising concerns regarding counterfeit medicines may hinder the overall market expansion.

Growing demand for protein rich food products along with favorable initiatives by public and private entities towards animal welfare are prime factors fueling the growth of animal health market. Focus towards R&D activities in order to develop innovative animal healthcare products is also aiding the market growth.

In terms of animal type, the market is bifurcated into companion animal and production animal, in which the latter segment held a majority market share in 2019. However, companion animal segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the subsequent years.

As per product type, animal health market is split into prescription and non-prescription. The prescription segment is further classified into diagnostics, feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines. The report states that although the prescription segment accounted for a significant market share in the year 2019, the non-prescription segment is expected to register substantial growth in the forthcoming years.

The major companies in global animal health market are Elanco, Virbac, Nutreco N.V., Vetoquinol S.A., Bayer AG, Zoetis Inc., Cargill Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Merck & Co., Inc. among others.

