Animal Healthcare Market 2020 By Regional Trend & Growth Forecast To 2025

Animal Healthcare Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

Global animal healthcare market forecast will be mainly driven by favorable governments initiatives efforts towards improving the health of animals. Growing adoption of pets worldwide and the subsequent need for effective pet care solutions and services will augment the demand for animal healthcare facilities and products in the coming years.

A number of private as well as government organizations across the globe are working towards the development of animal healthcare services. For instance, the U.S. government had launched the Feed the Future initiative which was aimed at providing proper training to public as well as private animal care workers.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/735

In addition, the initiative also delivered breeding programs and made efforts focused towards creating new business opportunities for privately-held slaughterhouses across the U.S. Increasing adoption of such initiatives and policies around the world to promote animal health and ensure animal safety will propel the industry outlook.

Global animal healthcare industry share is segmented into pharmaceuticals, veterinary services, and medical devices, among others. Pharmaceuticals segment amassed more than USD 29 billion during 2018 and is projected to experience unprecedented growth over the forecast timeline. The segment is further classified into vaccines, drugs, and medicated feed additives.

Drugs play a critical role in boosting animal health. Moreover, drugs help maintain animal welfare, protect animal health and minimize the risk of parasitic zoonoses. Easy administration of drugs make them one of the easiest, most convenient, and effective treatment options for animals. All these factors will create ample opportunities for market players and animal healthcare service providers.

Animal healthcare industry is segmented into livestock and companion animals based on animal type. Companion animals segment will account for over 60% revenue share during 2019-2025. This growth can be attributed to easy and affordable availability of pet care medicines for effective companion animal health outcomes. Pets worldwide are living longer on account of improved focus on development of animal healthcare sector. Increasing pet ownership globally will further propel the segmental growth.

On the basis of the distribution channel, global animal healthcare industry share is segmented into distributors, pharmacies and online stores. In 2018, distributors segmented was valued at more than USD 57 billion and is expected to record robust growth in the coming years. Factors such as an extensive range of products and services offered by distributors along with presence of a prominent geographical network will boost the industry scope.

Europe animal healthcare market size is estimated to register over 4% CAGR during the analysis timeline. This can be largely attributed to the rising burden of animal diseases and illnesses across the region. Consumers in European countries are spending heavily on pet healthcare. Moreover, different associations are undertaking strategic initiatives to create awareness regarding animal health among the European population. Strong foothold of prominent industry players within the region will foster the regional growth.

IDEXX Laboratories, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, B. Braun Vet Care and Medtronic, Zoetis, Merck, Neogen, Bayer, and Elanco are some of the major players outlining global animal healthcare market dynamics. Industry participants are adopting different organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge. Citing an instance, in July 2018, Bayer Animal Health had partnered with Mitsui Chemicals Agro to develop advanced parasiticides for pet animals.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/animal-healthcare-market

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Animal Healthcare Market, By Animal Type

5.1. Animal healthcare market share by animal type, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Livestock animals

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.2.2. Poultry

5.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.2.3. Swine

5.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.2.4. Cattle

5.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.2.5. Fish

5.2.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.2.6. Others

5.2.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Companion animals

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3.2. Dogs

5.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3.3. Cats

5.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3.4. Horses

5.3.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. Animal Healthcare Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1. Animal healthcare market share by distribution channel, 2018 & 2025

6.2. Pharmacies

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Online

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Distributors

6.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025