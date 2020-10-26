Animal Healthcare Market Outlook By Product, Animal Type, Distribution Channel And Forecast To 2025

Europe animal healthcare market is projected to witness a healthy CAGR of 4% through 2025, driven by the rising burden of disease outbreaks among livestock animals. The European government has undertaken several strategic initiatives to address animal health issues and create awareness towards the importance of animal healthcare. Growing investments in animal healthcare and the presence of major animal health companies will certainly complement the regional outlook.

Global animal healthcare market forecast will be mainly driven by favorable governments initiatives efforts towards improving the health of animals. Growing adoption of pets worldwide and the subsequent need for effective pet care solutions and services will augment the demand for animal healthcare facilities and products in the coming years.

Considering the type of animal, companion animals are expected to capture more than 60% revenue share of animal healthcare market by 2025. The past few years have witnessed a notable uptick in pet ownership trends. With growing focus on pet healthcare, the availability of effective companion animal medications and treatment options, pets have started to live longer.

On the basis of the distribution channel, global animal healthcare industry share is segmented into distributors, pharmacies and online stores. In 2018, distributors segmented was valued at more than USD 57 billion and is expected to record robust growth in the coming years. Factors such as an extensive range of products and services offered by distributors along with presence of a prominent geographical network will boost the industry scope.

IDEXX Laboratories, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, B. Braun Vet Care and Medtronic, Zoetis, Merck, Neogen, Bayer, and Elanco are some of the major players outlining global animal healthcare market dynamics. Industry participants are adopting different organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge. Citing an instance, in July 2018, Bayer Animal Health had partnered with Mitsui Chemicals Agro to develop advanced parasiticides for pet animals.

