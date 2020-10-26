Animal Model Market Outlook 2025 – Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Canada animal model market is forecast to register a CAGR of more than 12% over the analysis period. As per Ottawa-based CCAC (Canadian Council on Animal Care), in 2016, around 4.3 million animals were used in the institution for purposes ranging from research, as well as testing. These statistics signify that the growing demand for animal model study across the region may provide impetus to the growth of animal model industry through 2025.

Growing usage of animal models in the assessment and development of novel vaccines and therapies is likely to drive global animal model market over the coming years. Animal models are widely used in assessing food toxicity and behavioral science. Rise in discovery & development of new precision medicine, as well as growing applications of animal testing for better understanding of human diseases, such as narcolepsy and myasthenia gravis are some of the major factors impelling animal model industry growth

The technology requires considerably less time to modify target genes compared to other technologies and offers several benefits including excellent efficiency, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness. CRISPR technology segment in animal model market was projected to grow at 9.1% between 2019-2025.

On the basis of application, research & development segment accounted for around USD 9.7 billion and held the largest revenue share of over 72% in 2018. The demand for animal models in R&D activities is increasing with the trend of introduction of therapeutic modalities before initiation of any human clinical trials. Utilization of animal models aids better assessment with regard to efficacy, as well as the potential risks of newly developed drugs. Rise in R&D activities for drug development and advancement will positively favor animal model market expansion.

An increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing in R&D for drug discovery. Growing focus of these companies towards development of novel vaccines and treatments will the propel the demand for animal models.

Key players operating within animal model market include Envigo, Charles River, genOway, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Harbour BioMed, The Jackson Laboratory, TRANS GENIC Inc, Ltd. and Janvier Labs among others. These prominent industry players are focusing on expansion of treatment options, high-quality services, as well as complementary capabilities.

