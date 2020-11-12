Animal Vaccines Market Business Scope For The Forecast Period 2020 to 2025

Animal vaccines market is expected to attain sizable revenue growth on account of increasing developments in vaccination methods like air-driven vaccines and nasal vaccine delivery. Animal vaccines are formulated in a way to penetrate through the skin of animals easily and to avoid the occurrence of cancer at the injection site.

Growing cases of animal diseases coupled with new scientific innovations could enhance the adoption of animal vaccines. Citing an instance from 2020, Kansas State University announced that they were working on a new vaccine that might help confront African swine fever, a widespread disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

U.S. animal vaccines market is anticipated to witness commendable growth by 2025. Being one of the largest meat producers in the world, the country is increasingly focusing on vaccine-related programs to avoid disease outbreaks for protecting both consumer health as well as to avoid major economic loss from the domestic meat production & export industry.

Animal vaccines play a significant role in animal as well as human health protection as they reduce the need for antibiotics to treat companion and farm animals. The rapid adoption of advanced clinical technologies and the need to confront emerging infectious diseases will help augment animal vaccines market size, slated to cross $9 billion by 2025.

The global cattle-based animal vaccines market is anticipated to witness commendable growth in the years to come, owing to the rising cases of infectious outbreaks and growing consumption of meat & dairy products. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports, the total red meat and poultry production increased by 2% in 2019, to reach a new record of 104.7 billion pounds. To meet such increasing demands, cattle producers are found to periodically torture cattle with advanced vaccines to prevent infectious diseases that could cause reduced production, fertility or even death in animals.

Companies operating in the animal vaccines industry are concentrating on implementing innovative business strategies like acquisitions, new product launch and mergers to develop a competitive edge in the business landscape.

