Animation and Gaming Market to See Booming Growth with Aardman Animations, DreamWorks Animation, Adobe

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Animation and Gaming’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sony Interactive Entertainment (Japan),Aardman Animations (United Kingdom),Activision Blizzard (United States),Adobe (United States),Autodesk (United States),Capcom (Japan),Crest Animation Studios (India),DQ Entertainment (India),DreamWorks Animation (United States),Electronic Arts (United States)

What is Animation and Gaming Market?

Animation and gaming is a process of motion and shape change illusion as well as the art of applying design and aesthetics for animation and game development. Animation is mainly a method of pictorial presentation, has become the most prominent feature of technology-based learning environments. It refers to simulated motion pictures presenting movement of drawn objects. The demand for animation, gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation and gaming available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Media & Entertainment, Online Education, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Demand, Cloud Based), Gaming Software (PC games, Mobile games, Console games, Online games), Dimension Animation (2D, 3D)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Adoption of Visual Effects Technology in Movies

Increasing Government Initiatives

Growth Drivers

Rising Number of TV Channels

Online Gaming to Become a Medium for Marketing and Promotion of Films

Growth in Mobile Subscriber Base

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Investment and Government Support

Low Level of Proficiency

Intense Competition Increasing Price Sensitivity

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Animation and Gaming Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

