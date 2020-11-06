Anna Westerlund shows progress in Pedro Lima’s dream house – cooking



Four months after Pedro Lima’s death, Anna Westerlund shared some details of the construction of the actor’s dream.

The villa in Cascais is in the final stages and the ceramist has followed the implementation of the project conceived by her husband in detail. “One of the incredible things about building the house was overseeing the hard work of those who are actually there every day to build the house (rain or shine). I think that sometimes we forget about the work of those behind it stand All the houses we live in! “can be read in the publication of the widow who is proud of the development of the works.

“Chantilly walls blocked by hand for perfect stucco. I admit that I am very happy to accompany and admire this incredible work,” explains the ceramist on her social networks. At this moment the construction of the house in Cascais is one of Anna’s priorities, who promised to fulfill the actor’s dream in her dream house idealized in detail.

“I promise not to give up our dreams. The house is not finished yet, but we have already created memories in it, a story already exists. Ours,” said the ceramist. According to Vidas, the move to the new house is planned for next year.

Dedicated to children

In the last few months Anna Westerlund has devoted herself to her four children together with the actor she has available. The artist is back in business, focusing on her pottery shop in the Chiado area of ​​Lisbon.

Remember that Pedro Lima died on June 20th on Abano Beach in Cascais.