Anna Westerlund: “With an open heart for what may come” – for cooking

More than four months after the tragic death of Pedro Lima, the widow Anna Westerlund tries to carry on and is positive and “with a clean and open heart for the good that may come”. With a text published on her Instagram account, the ceramist shows that she has hope for a bright future. “Choosing to be happy inside and not having to prove anything to anyone. To repeat yourself inside, you don’t have to give up. Live today and believe in tomorrow. Ignore toxins and take care of ourselves and others.” began by writing in a text that shows how he continues to encounter life.

“We decide if we want to wake up with a smile, our smile, our peace depends first on us and our decisions. Choose well.”

In order to overcome the loss of her partner, Anna devotes herself more than ever to work, the four children together with the actor and completes the preparations for the inauguration of the new house, which was Pedro’s dream and which he did not give up.

Tribute to Pedro Lima

Pedro Lima’s eldest son, João Francisco, the result of his union with Cláudia Piloto, paid tribute to his father and tattooed a picture of the actor surfing. “So that we can continue running towards the sea together,” said the young man.