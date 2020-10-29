Another candidate campaign for the Niterói City Council (RJ) is

Last Wednesday night (28th), another candidate for the summer in the municipality of Niterói in the metropolitan area of ​​Rio de Janeiro was the target of hate attacks by social networks. The election campaign group “Evangelicals with Leo Giordano” of the re-election candidate Leonardo Giordano (PCdoB) suffered a coordinated attack by 48 people with numbers from 14 countries in the country and even an international number.

Death threats, pornographic content and the use of profanity were part of the attackers’ actions. The most serious attack occurred against the Reverend Daniel Valente, who coordinated the group and was threatened with death.

“When your family is at risk of death, your number is at risk of getting published on adult content sites, and your entire community is rocked by hideous attacks during the night, it clearly shows how much we are regressing as a society. Regrettable and dangerous, ”said the head of the Ministry Leão de Judá and founder of the Instituto de Beneficência Somos Valentes (IBESVA).

This Thursday (29) Valente was accompanied to the Cyber ​​Crime Station in Rio by lawyer Paulo Bóia to register the occurrence of the episode. Candidate Giordano stressed the need to keep reporting to the authorities in order to prevent measures that harm democracy.

“We will proceed with the complaint because we do not accept absurd attempts at intimidation. Everyone is free to disagree with our ideas, but Internet attacks, false news and hacker invasions to scandalize people who participate in democracy cannot be taken for granted, ”he said.

Another case

On October 20, the candidate for councilor Benny Briolly (Psol) was also the target of hate attacks and death threats on her social networks, as Brasil de Fato reported. After a video post with the support of Federal MP Talíria Petrone (Psol), members of the Facebook group “Niterói wants mayor” started a series of attacks.

One user even told the candidate to be careful: “Ronnie Lessa is already looking at you. Watch out for the machine gun to exclude pot guides ”in relation to the militiaman accused of participating in the assassination of then councilor Marielle Franco (Psol), who died in downtown Rio in 2018.

Edition: Mariana Pitasse