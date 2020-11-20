Another museum hit by attacks

The pattern appears to be the same: strangers spray art objects in museums with an oily liquid and escape before the attack is discovered. Now there is a new case.

Potsdam / Berlin (dpa) – Spectacular attacks on art objects in museums expand into a series. Following the attacks on museums on Berlin’s famous Museum Island and the Wewelsburg district museum in North Rhine-Westphalia, an attack on Cecilienhof Palace in Potsdam has now been confirmed.

The pollution was discovered during a regular inspection on 18 September, a spokesperson for the dpa’s Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation Berlin-Brandenburg said Friday. There will likely be no permanent damage to the statue smeared by strangers. “From the point of view of conservation and restoration, no problems were encountered,” he said. The stain had been removed from the bronze. No such filth was found in a further inventory or in other rooms of the castle.

Initially, no reports were made to the police on the incident, the spokesman said. Only two weeks later a possible link with the Berlin attacks was considered. After the attack became known, the foundation announced a complaint on Friday.

The work of art in Cecilienhof Palace, where the Potsdam Agreement on the postwar order in defeated Germany was signed in 1945, is the sculpture of an Amazon by sculptor Louis Tuaillon (1862-1919). It is on the study desk that US President Harry S. Truman (1884-1972) used during the negotiations.

After the attacks in Berlin, most of the objects hit were restored. On most of the 60 works of art, traces of the oily liquid could be completely removed, a spokesman for the State Museums said Friday in Berlin. Some items are already on loan again on the trip to Japan.

According to information, the restorers have more problems with some works of art in the Neues Museum. Here it is tested how the liquid can be completely removed. Among the objects in the Neues Museum were the Nehi sarcophagus basin (18th dynasty, around 1390-1330 BC) and the Prophet Ahmose’s sarcophagus (332-330 BC), on which splashes of the liquid were clearly visible.

There has been no new version of the investigations by the State Criminal Police Office and the Public Prosecutor’s Office: on 3 October, strangers damaged more than 60 objects with liquid in four houses of three Berlin museums. The New Museum, the Pergamon Museum and the Old National Gallery were impressed. The background is unclear. At the end of October a large granite bowl in the amusement garden in front of the Altes Museum was smeared.

In the summer, a case of vandalism has already occurred in the Wewelsburg district museum. In mid-July, employees discovered that around 50 objects had been damaged by an oily liquid.