Anthony Fauci criticizes the US response to the pandemic and the politicization of masks – Executive Digest

Leading American epidemiologist Anthony Fauci criticized the unpredictable policies of the administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, regarding Covid-19 and regretted the lack of use of masks due to political motivations.

During a virtual conference organized by the University of Melbourne, Fauci praised Australia and New Zealand’s efforts against the pandemic, admitting that he cannot say so for his country.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” he said, referring to the nearly nine million infections and more than 228,000 deaths in the US, where face masks, viewed as a key element in preventing transmission, have almost become a political statement. ”He defended himself.

“In fact, people are mocked for wearing a mask. It depends on which side of the political spectrum you are on, which is very painful for me as a doctor, scientist and public health officer, ”he said.

In the United States, with a strong polarization of the Donald Trump administration’s Covid-19 policy, there are also anti-vaccine movements.

According to Fauci, this “skepticism” is “fueled in part by the mixed signals from the (…) government that have not been very useful”, in a context where independence is also hampering the task of unified policy to combat the pandemic each state in decision-making.

Fauci said the problem of different pandemic strategies became apparent when the United States tried to reopen the economy without necessarily following recommendations on how to safely proceed.

“We need to try to articulate the importance of crossing that line between maintaining public health without harming the economy,” he said.

The senior American official, recently attacked by Trump and said that “people are tired of having 19 and listening to Fauci and all these idiots,” also defended his independence as a scientist.

“If you’re on the same podium as politicians, don’t be afraid to tell someone something they don’t like to hear,” said Fauci.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.