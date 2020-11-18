Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market May Set New Growth Story | Leading Players- BASF SE, 3M, DowDuPont, NanoTech Coatings

Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market research report brings to light key market dynamics of sector. The report gives correct insights on the current market scenario and future prospects of the Anti-Graffiti Coatings industry. It neatly describes historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological improvements, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Major market players, major collaborations, mergers & acquisitions are reviewed comprehensively in the Anti-Graffiti Coatings market report. Moreover, this market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Market risks and entry barriers makes Anti-Graffiti Coatings industry attentive and help deciding further moves.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Anti-Graffiti Coatings market are BASF SE, DowDuPont, 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, Hydron Protective Coatings, The Sherwin-Williams Company, CSL Silicones Inc.., IGP Pulvertechnik AG, Watson Coatings Inc, Teknos Group, DuluxGroup Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Graffiti-Shield, Weatherman Products, Inc., A&I Coatings, NanoTech Coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, Solar Art and Rust-Oleum, etc.

Global Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 71.67 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 97.70 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth of the construction industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Outlook:

Coatings that prevent the graffiti paints from sticking to the surfaces are called anti- graffiti coatings. They are usually used to prevent the graffiti vandalism. They are equipped to resist spray painting and permanent pen graffiti as they remove the graffiti without shadows, stains and ghosting being left behind. They are categorized based on three type’s sacrificial coatings, semi sacrificial and permanent coatings. They are commonly used in trains, subways, buses, walls facing streets, statue, monuments etc.

Market Drivers:

Graffiti-resistant films and coating demand is driving the market

Growth in the transportation industry is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing price of anti- graffiti coating is restraining the market.

Less awareness of the anti-graffiti coatings among consumer is another factor restraining the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type Anti-Graffiti Films Anti-Graffiti Coatings Sacrificial Non-Sacrificial/Permanent

By Substrate Metal Concrete Masonry Wood Others

By End- User Automotive and Transportation Construction Others



The 2020 Annual Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Market Scope:

Moreover, two more major success factors of the credible Anti-Graffiti Coatings market report can be mentioned here which are market share analysis and key trend analysis. The research methodology employed in the report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which includes data mining, studying the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation by industry experts. Being an outstanding and a comprehensive in nature, this report focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. With the nice mixture of integrated approaches and latest technology, best results are achieved in the form of this Anti-Graffiti Coatings market research report.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Anti-Graffiti Coatings market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Anti-Graffiti Coatings market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Anti-Graffiti Coatings market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Anti-Graffiti Coatings market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

