Anti-racists protested five days before the election

A new wave of anti-racist protests broke out five days before the US presidential election following the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a black man shot dead by two Philadelphia police officers. The election is planned for next Tuesday (3).

Walter was killed with more than ten shots last Monday (26) with no chance of defense. He carried a knife but was away from the police and posed no imminent threat – a video of the murder proves it. According to the family, he suffered from mental health problems.

The death took thousands of people to the streets on Monday night as clashes, at least 90 sporadic arrests and lootings broke out in Philadelphia, local police reported.

According to the balance sheet, 30 agents were injured – one of them broke his leg when he was hit by a truck. The police then announced that they would increase the presence of agents at key points to ensure order.

The city of Philadelphia imposed a curfew on Wednesday to prevent further demonstrations between 9:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. in Brasilia) and 6:00 a.m. that Thursday (29:00 p.m.). The measure can be extended.

The city is the most populous in the state of Pennsylvania, which is the most controversial between Donald Trump, candidate for re-election, and Joe Biden, candidate for the Democratic Party.

Reactions

President Donald Trump blamed Philadelphia Mayor Democrat Jim Kenney. Through the White House, he said he was monitoring the situation.

“What I see is terrible and the mayor or whoever authorizes people to demonstrate and pillage without stopping them is just as terrible,” the president tried to apologize.

Joe Biden and his runmate Kamala Harris said in a statement that Wallace’s family “broke” their hearts. But they also asked the demonstrators to protest peacefully.

“No anger at the many real injustices in our society is an excuse for violence,” they said.

The election battle between Trump and Biden has been marked by strong anti-racist protests since May when George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. During the race for the White House, both of them used the demonstrations to further their agendas.

