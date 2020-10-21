Antidiabetics Market Analysis By Regional Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

The global antidiabetics market is slated to foresee tremendous business expansion through the forthcoming years due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes across the world. In fact, as per the WHO (World Health Organization), about 422 million people across the world are diagnosed with diabetes with more than 1.6 million global deaths directly caused by diabetes-related complications every year. To offer better treatment options and effectively decrease this high mortality rate, antidiabetics demand is estimated to increase heavily over the coming years.

The increasing diabetic and obese population across the globe is slated to impel the antidiabetics market growth over the coming years. In addition, the growing geriatric population across the world, and their susceptibility to diabetes among other critical health issues would further complement the market outlook through 2026.

With regards to product, the antidiabetics market is categorized into drug class and insulin. The drug class is further characterized by alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, biguanides, sulphonylureas, GLP-I, DPP-IV, meglitinides, SGLT-II, and thiazolidinedione. Of these, in 2019, the DPP-IV segment held a share of more than $8 billion in terms of revenue. The segment is likely to exhibit a massive growth through the forecast timespan owing to its benefits such as decreasing postprandial and fasting blood glucose levels while not causing an increase in weight. Due to this, the product is used to treat type-2 diabetic patients.

With respect to patient population, the geriatric population represented approximately 40.0% of the industry share in 2019 and is slated to expand at a significant rate through the analysis period. As per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), over 25% of the U.S. population that is aged 65 years and above suffers from diabetes. Consequently, the growing diabetes cases among the geriatric population would greatly complement the segment share. Moreover, increasing government initiatives and awareness programs are also expected to positively impel the segment size.

On the regional front, the Europe antidiabetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10.7% over the analysis timeframe. the growing demand for novel drugs, mounting drug development, as well as increasing prevalence of oral antidiabetics is slated to drive this growth in the region.

The competitive landscape of the global antidiabetics market is inclusive of players such as Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Halozyme Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer Corporation, and AstraZeneca among others.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Antidiabetics Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Insulin

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Rapid acting analog

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Long acting analog

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Premixed insulin

4.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Short acting analog

4.2.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.2.6. Intermediate acting analog

4.2.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Drug class

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Alpha glucosidase inhibitors

4.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Biguanides

4.3.3.1. Antidiabetics Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Sulphonylureas

4.3.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. GLP-1 (Glucagon like peptide) agonists

4.3.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3.6. DPP-IV (Dipeptidyl Peptidase) inhibitors

4.3.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3.7. Meglitinides

4.3.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3.8. SGLT-II (Sodium Glucose Transport Proteins) inhibitors

4.3.8.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3.9. Thiazolidinedione

4.3.9.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Antidiabetics Market, By Patient Population

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Pediatric

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Adult

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Geriatric

