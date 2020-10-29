Antimicrobial Coatings Market to witness high growth in near future

The ‘Antimicrobial Coatings market’ research report by Market Study Report, LLC, is a compilation of pivotal insights pertaining to market size, competitive spectrum, geographical outlook, contender share, and consumption trends of this industry. The report also highlights the key drivers and challenges influencing the revenue graph of this vertical along with strategies adopted by distinguished players to enhance their footprints in the Antimicrobial Coatings market.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion in 2026 says a new report by The report. Antimicrobial coatings (AMC) are the paint formulations with biocides to improve resistance towards bacteria, fungi, and other pathogens. These coatings are used on numerous substrates in different end-use applications such as textiles, medical, food processing & packaging, HVAC, automotive and other consumer durables. Several biocides used in the formulation include copper, organo-silane, nano-silver, and few other quaternary products.

The global industry constitutes of good number of multinationals and regional players. Some of the key market players include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, AK Coatings, Inc., Biointeractions Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., and Covalon Technologies Ltd.

These coating have also witnessed rising growth in other end-uses such as HVAC, where these are applied on vents and other mechanical surfaces. AMC have numerous uses in food processing & packaging, where food industry manufacturers use these to increase the shelf life of the products. With the increase in disposable income, fast-paced lifestyle of consumers, and the risen demand for ready-to-consume food products, the food industry has found many applications for AMCs.

Antimicrobials coating market is also subjected to regulatory standards for the quality of the products. The manufacturers of antimicrobial coatings have to conduct full toxicity testing, including environmental as per the Central for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Moreover, these manufacturers have to collaborate to develop clinically significant testing methods and align marketing and sales claim with EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) FIFRA. .

AMC have shown great potential in the reduction of nosocomial infections and progress towards broader utilization in clinical settings. Thus, the growth of medical industry in tandem with the increase in number of hospitals is a key driver for the global antimicrobial coating industry. Therapeutic advances, changing pattern of care in clinics, and high-quality services have prompted more interventions for communicable diseases, which in turn has risen the healthcare expenditures.

Technological developments have also played a crucial role in the growth of these products. The industry has seen advancements in materials such as nano-silver. Active R&D studies are also contributing significantly towards the growth. Anti-Microbial Coatings Innovations (AMiCI) consortium is actively studying the regulation, development, and real life use of AMC coatings.

North America is the dominant regional market for the global AMC industry, followed by other popular markets such as Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. with its highest spending on health sectors is one of the most significant growth factors for its regional market. Growing aged population in nations such as Japan have led to increased spending in medical industry and are deriving the growth for the Asian region.

