Antiviral Drugs Market Size Global Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2025

The Antiviral Drugs Market Report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the reverse transcriptase inhibitors to dominate the antiviral drugs market during the forecast period. These are compounds that are used to inhibit the reverse transcriptase enzyme. The capability of this enzyme to catalyze the process of conversion of viral RNA into DNA, to infect the healthy host cell and replicate it is the key contributor to the growth of this segment in the hiv treatment drugs market.

The global Antiviral Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Antiviral Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This research report categorizes the global Antiviral Drugs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Antiviral Drugs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

This report studies the global market size of Antiviral Drugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Antiviral Drugs in these regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

AbbVie

Market size by Product

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Fusion Inhibitors

Immune System Modulators

Market size by End User

Hepatitis Therapeutics

HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

Herpes Therapeutics

Influenza Therapeutics

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Antiviral Drugs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Antiviral Drugs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Antiviral Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Antiviral Drugs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Antiviral Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antiviral Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antiviral Drugs Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

1.4.3 Protease Inhibitors

1.4.4 Fusion Inhibitors

1.4.5 Immune System Modulators

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hepatitis Therapeutics

1.5.3 HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

1.5.4 Herpes Therapeutics

1.5.5 Influenza Therapeutics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size

2.1.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Antiviral Drugs Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Antiviral Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Antiviral Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Antiviral Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Antiviral Drugs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Antiviral Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Antiviral Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Antiviral Drugs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Antiviral Drugs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales by Product

4.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Product

4.3 Antiviral Drugs Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Antiviral Drugs by Countries

6.1.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Antiviral Drugs by Product

6.3 North America Antiviral Drugs by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs by Product

7.3 Europe Antiviral Drugs by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Antiviral Drugs by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Antiviral Drugs Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Antiviral Drugs by Product

9.3 Central & South America Antiviral Drugs by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roche

11.1.1 Roche Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Roche Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Roche Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.1.5 Roche Recent Development

11.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.3 Merck

11.3.1 Merck Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Merck Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Merck Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.3.5 Merck Recent Development

11.4 Novartis

11.4.1 Novartis Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Novartis Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Novartis Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.4.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.5.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.5.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

11.6 Gilead Sciences

11.6.1 Gilead Sciences Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Gilead Sciences Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Gilead Sciences Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.6.5 Gilead Sciences Recent Development

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline

11.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

11.8 AbbVie

11.8.1 AbbVie Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 AbbVie Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 AbbVie Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

11.8.5 AbbVie Recent Development

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 Antiviral Drugs Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Antiviral Drugs Forecast

12.5 Europe Antiviral Drugs Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Antiviral Drugs Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Antiviral Drugs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

