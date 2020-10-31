António Costa announces new measures to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. See here – society

The Council of Ministers meets this Saturday to declare “emergency measures” to combat the pandemic, the day after the Prime Minister welcomed the parliamentary parties to reach consensus on those decisions.

October 31, 2020

SNS reinforcement measures:

Reactivation of back rooms;

Hiring retired nurses to follow up contacts;

202 new UCI beds;

Exceptional regime for hiring nurses for the intensive care unit;

Preliminary explanation of prophylactic isolation by the SNS24.

António Costa announces that the current capacity to run tests with Covid-19 is 24,000 per day.

The Prime Minister also announced that Portugal would start a rapid test to detect the virus from 9 September.

Prime Minister reveals that with the return of “normal” unemployment has fallen again.

António Costa says lack of definition allowed the economy to develop and boost exports. Without action, however, the SNS will face unsustainable pressures.

