António Costa defends that “it would be a great lack of respect” to return to distance learning – society

The Prime Minister this Saturday praised the work of the educational community at the start of the school year, arguing that “at least it would be a great lack of respect” if society did not seek to avoid further restriction due to the pandemic.

“We have to guarantee the freedom of our children and young people, that their school year is not disrupted again and that they can continue their normal school activity,” said António Costa in a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Ajuda National Palace in Lisbon to address new ones take restrictive measures to control the increase in Covid-19 cases in Portugal.

Following the announcement of the partial restriction in municipalities with more than 240 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, a measure that will cover 121 municipalities on the mainland, the prime minister said “there are two very clear red lines here” education and work.

“Everyone, for sure, we had a lot of concerns about how the school year reopening would go and the truth is that this school year reopening has gone well, with great organization of schools, great commitment from all teachers from the student educational community “, stressed António Costa.

In balance, the government official said the number of cases of Covid-19 discovered by students or teachers or non-teachers infected in schools is still small considering the school population.

“So this is a very big effort that the educational communities have made, and it would at least be a great lack of respect for the great work that has been done in preparing for this academic year that society as a whole has not made this one Year to ensure the term of office runs smoothly, “declared the Prime Minister.

At the start of the pandemic in Portugal, in March, schools had to close and classes began at some distance, including through the telescope.

In addition to the partial restriction in 121 municipalities on the national mainland, the government has decided to extend the October 15-related disaster pandemic across the country to November 15 at 11:59 p.m. Covid19.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.6 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,507 people died from 141,279 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.