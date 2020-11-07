António Costa ignored contact with people infected by Covid-19 – Politics

When Prime Minister António Costa arrived at Benavente Secondary School on September 14 to mark the start of the new school year, he already knew that he was in contact with a person infected by Covid-19 and possibly infected five days earlier. Infections that were still waiting for the test result. On the 9th, Costa attended the Biennale of Textile Art in Guimarães, directed by the Mayor Domingos Bragança, and in the presence of the Mayor’s Chief of Staff, who on the 13th would test positive for headache and confusion, mental, multiple nightmares, cold sweats and excessive sleepiness at night before.

