Anytrades without authorization to engage in financial intermediation – Executive Digest

The Securities Market Commission (CMVM) today warned that the Anytrades company is not authorized or registered to engage in financial intermediation activities in Portugal.

“The CMVM warns that the company Anytrades, owner of the websites https://any-trades.com/ and https://anytrades.com, is not authorized to engage in activities or registered with the CMVM, the financial intermediary in Portugal” said the regulator, chaired by Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, in a statement.

The CMVM also recalled that the list of companies authorized to provide financial services in Portugal is available on its website.

Individuals who have established business relationships with Anytrades can contact the CMVM by phone or email.