AOI System Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

Rapid industrialization and increased demand for electronic components has propelled the AOI system market expansion, with rise in consumption of automotive and consumer electronics. AOI systems have gained immense momentum for fast and accurate inspection of electronics assembly lines to facilitate the production of only the highest quality PCBs and surface-mount devices.

Constant innovations in smartphone technologies and automotive electronics has reinforced the need for lowering time and cost of production, necessitating the involvement of the AOI system industry. Estimated to have recorded earnings of more than US$500 million in 2017, the global AOI system market will experience an accelerated growth rate from augmented industrial automation.

Increasing disposable income among people in developed and developing nations has led to demand and innovations in consumer electronics industry. There is mounting requirement of PCBs in consumer electronics such as smartphones, printers, laptops, monitors, among others. OEMs use these machines to examine production line errors and remove them before final assembly which will lead to enhanced manufacturing efficiency.

Moreover, the automotive sector will witness popularity owing to the deployment of SMT in all major automobile electronics and associated systems. Automobile industry uses automated machines to provide defect-free and superior quality automobile components, fueling AOI system market.

2D automated optical inspection systems have witnessed notable demand due to cost-effectiveness, improved integration with the manufacturing and assembly lines. Low cost of systems provides low initial investment benefits to the PCB manufactures and relatively lower cost of maintenance.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the AOI System Market. They are as follows:

AOI Systems Ltd., Asys, Camtek Ltd., Chroma Ate Inc, CyberOptics Corporation, Daiichi Jitsugyo Co. Ltd. (DJK), EBSO GmbH, Habrotec, GöPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc, Machine Vision Products Inc., Manncorp, MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic, Nordson Corporation, Om Autoelectro Pvt. Ltd., Omron Corporation, Orbotech Ltd., Pillarhouse, Saki Corporation, Test Research Inc. (TRI), Viscom AG, Vitronics

With respect to geographical expansion, Europe is anticipated to evolve as profitable revenue terrain for automated optical inspection market . Increasing penetration of automotive manufacturers in the region owing to robust demand is positively influencing the industry statistics.

Countries such as Switzerland and Germany are showcasing a high demand for automotive electronic items for use in premium and passenger cars. The aforementioned factors along with high purchasing power to spend on efficient and automated products will fuel Europe AOI system market expansion.

