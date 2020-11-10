APAC Container Technology Market Rising Trends, Territorial Outlook and Industry Growth Prospects 2020-2026

Over the recent years, APAC container technology market has emerged as the most rapidly expanding sub-spheres among the overall smart and sustainable technologies industry verticals, in terms of remuneration. The IT sector in the region has been witnessing an exponential progression which has resulted in the creation of massive volumes of data and the requirement to store it. Furthermore, a number of developing nations in the region, it has been observed, are increasingly endorsing swift adoption of cloud computing technologies by enacting various legislations and undertaking favorable initiatives. As a consequence, this has compelled large enterprises operating in this region to actively embrace container technology, which eventually has impelled the growth prospects of APAC container technology industry share. As a matter of fact, a quick reading of a recent report by Global Market Insights would reinforce the significance of the APAC container technology market, whose total valuation stood at USD 120 million in 2016 and is now anticipated to witness a rather remarkable commercialization over the estimated time frame.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2244

Elaborating further, the enthusiastic participation by the technology sharks to enhance APAC container technology market space can be affirmed by citing the success of Alibaba Cloud. The cloud computing arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group joined the bandwagon of prominent APAC container technology industry players in 2009 and has now established itself as the largest public cloud services provider within China with an estimated market share of 47 percent, as per the figures published by International Data Corporation (IDC).

The firm has reportedly embraced advanced container technology and has been said to run a vast number of containers for processing transactions across its e-commerce marketplaces. In addition, the company has recently upgraded its Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) membership from Gold to Platinum grade in a bid to foster its cloud computing capabilities. Concurrently, it would be prudent to mention that the cloud computing giant now operates 7 data centers within China and 9 others globally, with the firm announcing its plans to open new data centers in India and Indonesia in 2018, which would further expand its presence in the APAC container technology industry space.

Apparently, the aforementioned instance demonstrates the growth potential of APAC container technology industry giants operating in China’s container technology industry. Needless to say, China is likely to lead the regional landscape of APAC container technology market over the ensuing seven years, cite experts.

Apart from China, APAC container technology market would be driven by other developing economies such as India, Malaysia, and Singapore. Owing to the reputation as foremost investment hubs, major companies along with emerging start-ups in these nations are increasingly leveraging the cost-effectiveness and scalability of cloud platforms to direct their efforts on developing their core capacities. Consequentially, this would invariably boost the APAC container technology industry share in terms of product demand.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2244

While enumerating upon the competitive landscape, APAC container technology industry appears to be rather fragmented with a bunch of participants comprising the container technology developers, cloud service vendors, and quite a few software behemoths. Some of the influential names in this business arena are Amazon, IBM, Docker, Cloud Foundry, Mesosphere, Microsoft, Sysdig, Red Hat, Twistlock, Cisco, ClusterHQ, and HP. While exploring the opportunities and tapping into new markets, the APAC container technology industry players seem to have been focusing on strategic mergers and alliances. Citing an instance of the same, IBM has recently teamed up with Docker Inc., to ease seamless modernization of their existing applications that are combined with Docker Enterprise Edition software and IBM Cloud. Apparently, this instance distinctly reflects the influence of container technology on the overall IT space, which is rather profound. Driven by rising inclination toward adopting cloud computing solutions across the region, the APAC container technology market is forecast to exceed a revenue collection of USD 1.5 billion by 2024, as per estimates.

ToC:

Chapter 3. APAC Container Technology Industry Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Evolution of Containers

3.2.1. Containers vs Virtual Machines

3.3. Advantages of Containerization

3.3.1. Platform Independence

3.3.2. Isolation

3.3.3. Resource Efficiency

3.3.4. Operational Simplicity

3.3.5. Enhanced Developer Productivity

3.3.6. Operational Simplicity

3.3.7. Enhanced Developer Productivity

3.3.8. High Availability

3.4. Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024

3.5. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.6. Container architecture analysis

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.8. Technology & innovation landscape

3.8.1. Container-as-a-Service (CaaS)

3.8.2. Collaborations and partnerships

3.8.3. Container Security Tools

3.9. Industry impact forces

3.9.1. Growth drivers

3.9.1.1. Environmental Consistency offered by containers

3.9.1.2. Favorable government initiatives encouraging adoption of cloud computing

3.9.1.3. Aggressive expansion by cloud service providers in the region

3.9.1.4. Robust growth of IT and Telecom sector

3.9.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1. Lack of trained professionals

3.9.2.2. Regulatory policies related to data residency

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.11. PESTEL analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/apac-container-technology-market