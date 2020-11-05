Applications for the third phase of the program end today – Executive Digest

Those wishing to apply for the third competition of the Accessible Income Program (PRA) of the Lisbon City Council (CML) can do so until 5:00 p.m. It is a grant from 75 private homes that is rented by the municipality under the Secure Income Program (PRS). The properties are then sublet at a controlled cost.

“The types of apartments vary between T0 and T4 and are located in the municipalities of Ajuda, Alcântara, Alvalade, Areeiro, Arroios, Avenidas Novas, Beato, Belém, Campo de Ourique, Campolid, Carnide, Estrela, Lumiar, Marvila, Misericórdia, Olivais , Parque das Nações, Penha de França, Santa Clara, Santa Maria Maior, Santo António, São Domingos de Benfica and São Vicente ”, read on the CML website.

Applications can be made on the Habitar Lisboa website. For this purpose, it is necessary to have access to all information and to be able to fill out the application. You have the digital mobile key.

In the first PRS competition, 120 houses were drawn and allocated, in the second 30 and 75 for the third.

According to the Chamber, the value of a T0 varies between 150 and 400 euros, the price of a T1 is between 150 and 500 euros and a T2 has a price that can be between 150 and 600 euros, while the higher typologies will have a minimum income of 200 euros and have a maximum of 800.