Applications from Rede and PC do B make suggestions for

Continuing the series of interviews he conducted every week with candidates for the mayor of Curitiba, on Thursday (29) Brasil de Fato Paraná interviewed Professor Eloy Casagrande (speech) and letter student Camila Lanes (PC) from B).

Eloy Casagrande is 60 years old, a professor at the Federal Technological University of Paraná (UTFPR) with a PhD in Natural Resources and Environment Engineering, and Technological Innovation and Sustainability. It is precisely because of his training and performance in the environmental sector that one of the suggestions he has made is to think of a healthier and more sustainable city.

“Everything has to be thought together across the board. If I invest in the quality of the environment, in river cleaning, in afforestation and in urban gardens, I am investing in health, ”said Casagrande.

The “Curitiba, Cidade Jardim” program is part of his government plan. “With this number of polluted rivers, we can no longer call Curitiba an“ ecological city ”. That’s why we want to build linear parks in a project for 10 years. What we call “rain gardens” are technologies that increase water drainage, “he explained.

PC do B candidate Camila Lanes is 24 years old, studies letters and chairs the União Paranaense dos Secundaristas students and the Brazilian Union of Secundaristas students. When speaking about the development of the city, he highlighted the problem of flooding and the lack of a low-income housing policy.

“We have two Curitibas. The Curitiba of the building, the park, the shopping and the asphalt as well as the Curitiba for people who have no access to basic sanitation, energy and living space. The city’s public policy must target those who need public policy, ”he said.

According to the candidate, one of the proposals for solving the problems mentioned is the establishment of the municipal housing secretariat. “In addition to solving the Companhia de Habitação Popular de Curitiba (Cohab) queue, a problem that has existed for several years, we will regulate urban occupations,” Camila defended.

